Aguero responds to Guardiola and Real Madrid rumours

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has finally had his say on rumours of a fall-out with Pep Guardiola and a potential move to Spain.

The Argentine, along with Citizens skipper Vincent Kompany, were reported to be the next victims of Guardiola’s revolution at Manchester City, but the star forward has said he enjoys a great relationship with his manager and only has one club in mind when he does eventually leave.

“I never had problems with Guardiola, nor him with me,” he told ESPN Radio FC. “He always helped me and gave me advice.

“For now I’m fine at Manchester City, and the day I leave it will be to return to Independiente.

“How long have there been rumours about Real Madrid? I’m very happy at City and more so now with Pep.”

“Guardiola tells me to try not to pay so much attention to what is said. He makes me focus on winning.

“This month I’ve been thinking very positively. In the last few weeks my head has changed a lot.

“After the game with Paraguay, I was emotionally very bad. Guardiola helped me a lot.”