Aguero taken to hospital during Argentina friendly defeat

Sergio Aguero was taken to hospital after fainting in the dressing room at half-time of Argentina’s 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Russia.

The Manchester City striker had been on target to give his side a 2-0 lead at the break, but Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi notched a brace as Nigeria came back to win.

The Argentina FA said the 29-year-old had been taken to hospital to “carry out routine studies as a precaution” but that he was later discharged.

“He is already in the hotel along with the rest of the team,” they tweeted.

After the match Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli revealed that Aguero had “got dizzy and had to leave”.

City’s all-time leading goalscorer returned to action earlier this month after recovering from a rib injury suffered in a car crash in Amsterdam in September.