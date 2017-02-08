Aguero to team up with ex-Man City boss at Serie A giants – report

Sergio Aguero is being targeted by ambitious Serie A giants AC Milan as part of their expected summer rebuilding programme, according to reports in Italy.

The Argentina striker is being tipped to leave City this summer after losing his place in the side to Gabriel Jesus, with the likes of PSG, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid among the clubs linked with his signature.

Although Atletico appear to have ruled themselves out of the running to sign the £80million-rated forward, reports in the Italian press suggest AC Milan will look to bring the player to the San Siro this summer.

And the Corriere dello Sport claims Milan will look to appoint Roberto Mancini in the summer as a replacement for Vincenzo Montella in a bid to help lure the player to the club.

Mancini and Aguero won the Citizens’ first Premier League title together in 2012, the Argentine scoring a last-minute winner against QPR in the decider.

Speaking about that match earlier this year, Mancini told Sky Sports Italia: “We went behind against QPR before they went down to 10 men at a certain point.

“It was both fortunate and unfortunate because they then put all of their men behind the ball, which never happens in England.

“We scored the goal to make it 2-2 in the 92nd minute thanks to a [Edin] Dzeko header, with the referee having put only four minutes of added time on the clock.

“When play recommenced, the QPR manager told his players that the other game had finished and that they were safe, and so instead of knocking the ball around they simply kicked a long ball forward.

“It was the 92nd minute, and I still shudder when telling the story. I prayed to the Virgin Mary and said: ‘You cannot possibly abandon me now’.

“The ball fell to [Mario] Balotelli, because he is always there at the end, and whilst being fouled he was able to give a ball on-the-slide to Aguero, who at 93 minutes and 30 seconds scored the decisive goal. We were strong enough to play until the last second and it still brings me a great thrill to think of it.”