Aguero’s mentality questioned after another missed spot-kick

Everton manager Ronald Koeman has suggested Sergio Aguero’s lack of mental strength may be behind his poor form from the penalty spot.

Kevin de Bruyne and Aguero both missed penalties in 1-1 draw against Everton on Saturday, but the Argentine has now failed with four spot-kicks so far this season which has prompted Koeman to have his say on what may be the reason behind his inaccuracy.

“To miss two penalties, maybe it is a little bit of a mental question,” said Koeman.

“Maybe for Aguero. I don’t know, because it’s not the first time that he’s missed.”

Pep Guardiola, though, was adamant that his philosophy on which players should take penalties will not change and has no problem whatsover with Aguero continuing to line up to take them.

“I love the players who have the personality to take the penalties,” Guardiola told reporters.

“I love it, I’m sorry. I’ll never say to a one player, ‘No, sorry, give it to another one’. He’s intelligent when he’s not [got] big confidence like this, to take a step back and another guy is going to take the penalty.”

Asked if Aguero has the personality to take a penalty at Camp Nou, Guardiola merely responded: “Yes.”