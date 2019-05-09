Ajax director Edwin van der Sar has confirmed the club will not stand in Matthijs de Ligt’s way this summer as the classy teenager looks to make a major transfer this summer.

The 19-year-old defender could not hold back the tears on Wednesday evening as their brilliant Champions League adventure came to the cruellest of ends as Tottenham scored a last-gasp winner to progress to the final on the away goals rule.

While the match capped one of the greatest nights in Tottenham’s history – and you can read Mauricio Pochettino’s reaction here – for De Ligt is was the day his dream of taking the Dutch giants into a seventh European Cup / Champions League final.

And with their impressive side likely to get dismantled this summer, De Ligt has seen his name linked with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester City.

However, after it was revealed that Manchester United had been embarrassingly rejected earlier this year, it seems the player would have a straight choice between Liverpool, whom the player had hinted he fancied joining, Barcelona or Juventus.

Ajax CEO van der Sar, however, claims a move to Italy with Juve is not in the player’s thinking and has shortened down the list of his destinations to either LaLiga or the Premier League.

“I think these will be De Ligt’s final games with Ajax, but I hope he goes out on a high,” Van der Sar told Sky Sport Italia.

“He’s been here since he was a child and will end up at a big club,” before denying he’d consider a move to Italy and then adding: “I think he’ll go to England or Spain.”

That will be music to the ears of his suitors, with Liverpool’s hopes further boosted by reports on Wednesday that Barca had hesitated over his wage demands.

Ajax’s side look set to ripped apart with Frenkie De Jong already having agreed a move to Barca and the likes of Donny van De Beek, Hakim Ziyech, Dusan Tadic and David Neres all also linked with big-money moves.

However, one figure who won’t be on the move is coach Erik ten Hag, who has been mentioned as a target for Bayern Munich.

However, van der Sar added: “We intend to keep hold of Ten Hag, that is our intention.

“We know there will be a lot of changes within the squad, but we’d at least like to confirm the coaching staff.”