Ajax chief Overmars unsure over future of €75m Man Utd target

Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars says he is unsure what the future holds for reported Man City and Man Utd target Matthijs de Ligt.

The 19-year-old centre-back is the captain of Ajax and has been earning rave reviews which has seen him linked with the likes of Barcelona and the two Manchester clubs.

De Ligt recently saw team-mate Frenkie De Jong complete a €75million move to Barcelona and he is set to command a similar fee if he decides to move on in the summer.

“I love Barcelona but I do not know what he (de Ligt) will do,” Overmars told TV3, as cited by Diario Sport.

“He is incredible in what he brings us, to be our central defender and captain at his age, he has a huge future.

“Our game against Real Madrid? It is a massive task but we feel that we are ready and we can get a result, we know they (Madrid) will be hungry after their defeats.

The Holland international has also been targeted by Bayern Munich and PSG, but Barca are hoping his close friend De Jong will help persuade him to move to the Camp Nou. And recently De Telegraaf journalist Valentijn Driessen, who was speaking on ​Radio Veronica claimed the player wanted to head to Catalonia.

He said: “Matthijs de Ligt wants to join ​Barcelona as well, just like Frenkie [de Jong].

“And he also wants to make his decision quick. But there are more clubs who wants to buy him, ​Juventus, ​Bayern, and PSG.”

De Ligt though claimed in January he has no thoughts of following De Jong to Catalonia, although he did suggest in time it could be a destination of choice.

“I can’t stop journalists talking about that, it’s part of football,” he said.

“Now that Frenkie has completed his transfer, it [the speculation] can happen to me, but the only thing that interests me is Ajax. That’s the only thing I’m working on.

“I’m just going to do my own thing and everything will work out if I do that. I think anyone would like to play for Barcelona at some point in their career.”