Ajax chief provides update on defender wanted by Arsenal, Liverpool

Ajax director Marc Overmars has dealt a blow to a number of Premier League clubs in their pursuit of full-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

Tagliafico’s performances for Ajax this season have alerted Europe’s top clubs with recent speculation suggesting that Liverpool, Man Utd, Arsenal and Atletico Madrid were all keen on the Argentinia full-back, while Spurs have been mentioned.

The left-back has three years left on his Ajax deal and has has been tipped to be sold this summer for a fee in excess of €20million.

His agent Ricardo Schlieper even recently stated that Ajax have offered his client an extension, but also admitted that a transfer is more likely.

Overmars though insists that the Eredivisie giants are going to try and cling on to Tagliafico for another season at least, regardless of the rumours.

“We want to keep Nico Tagliafico and David Neres here,” Overmars told NOC. “If you start reading the news on sports sites every time, you will continue to give your question and answer.

“In the end, we provide the answer ourselves, because of course we are working with Nico to keep him here for another year. Let’s see that in the coming weeks.”

