Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that his club are seriously interested in signing Jan Vertonghen when his contract at Tottenham expires at the end of the season.

The Belgian’s current contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with the veteran star free to talk to foreign clubs now ahead of joining them for nothing in the summer.

Vertonghen’s agent, Tom De Mul, has confirmed that the 32-year-old is attracting interest from abroad, but that staying in north London is not completely off the table.



“We currently have no agreement [with Tottenham], but I do not rule anything out,” De Mul told HLN.

“We consider everything. There is a lot of interest for Jan, certainly as a free agent, but Tottenham also remains an interesting option for us. The door is still open.

“He still wants to get good results with Spurs after a difficult start. He wants to qualify for the Europa League or Champions League, or in this case to win the FA Cup.

“He is 32, but he is still so ambitious. He is focused. The Euros, for example, are super important to him.

“That’s the beauty of him. He wants to play at the highest level in a top competition for as long as possible. He is still very hungry.”

However, it seems Ajax have become the first suitor to show their hand for Vertonghen, with their coach Ten Haag clearly keen to add his experience to their backline.

“Jan has a history at Ajax,” he told TV channel Ziggo. “Of course we are following his situation very closely, but you also have to look at the position in which someone plays.

“If that comes together, the availability and the position in which he plays, then he is an option.

“There is no question of any age limit here. If someone is good enough, it doesn’t matter how old he is.”

Vertonghen has featured 22 times for Tottenham in all competitions this season and came through Ajax’s youth ranks, playing with their first team for six years prior to joining Tottenham in 2012.

Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho has run the rule over Spurs’ top-four rivals this season, and while he was happy to talk up two shock contenders, he refused to acknowledge former club Man Utd as contenders.