Ajax keeper Cillessen signs for Barca to replace City-bound Bravo

Barcelona have announced the signing of goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax for £11million.

Dutch international Cillessen underwent a medical with Barca on Thursday morning before putting pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Spanish champions.

The 27-year-old, who has won 30 caps for Holland, will be presented by Barca on Friday. He could cost Barca a further £1.71million in variables, while the keeper’s buy-out clause has been set at £51.3million.

This morning @JasperCillessen passed his medical tests and will be officially presented on Friday #CillessenFCB pic.twitter.com/NBjBz0XTJ7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 25, 2016

The move seemingly paves the way for current Barcelona number one Claudio Bravo to leave the club. The Chile international was pictured at Manchester airport earlier this week ahead of a reported £17million transfer to Manchester City.

Cillessen becomes Barca’s fifth signing of the summer, following Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne, Samuel Umtiti and Denis Suarez.

A club statement read: “Barcelona has decided to purchase Dutch goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen from Ajax on a five-year contract.

“The transfer fee is a guaranteed 13million euros plus a further two million in variables. Cillessen’s buy-out clause has been set at 60 million euros.

“The player arrived in Barcelona this morning and after taking a medical examination, he signed his new contract in private.”

Cillessen has spent the last five years at Ajax, winning three Eredivisie titles with the Dutch giants, after joining from home-town club NEC Nijmegen.

He will compete with Germany international Marc-Andre ter Stegen for a first-team berth at the Nou Camp if, as expected, Bravo leaves the club.

The 33-year-old Bravo, who joined Barca in 2014 from Real Sociedad, was first-choice for Luis Enrique’s side in LaLiga last term with Ter Stegen taking over for Champions League and Copa del Rey matches.

Bravo has also started all three of Barca’s competitive matches this season, with Ter Stegen having been sidelined with a knee injury.