Manchester United have been named as the club Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek wants to join above any other, after one Dutch journalist lifted the lid on his wish to move to England.

Midfielder Van de Beek, who is rated at €50million, was one of the stars of Ajax’s season as they clinched a league and cup double and came within seconds of reaching their first Champions League final since 1996 before heartbreak against Tottenham.

The 22-year-old ended the campaign with 17 goals and 13 assists in all competitions, the sort of form that has seen him linked with some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Now reports in Holland claim Van de Beek favours a switch to United this summer.

And Dutch football expert Marcel van der Kraan – backing up claims made earlier this year by his agent that Van de Beek wants to move to Old Trafford – claims a move to the Premier League is very much in the player’s thinking.

“This is probably the biggest chance of a move happening this summer. If I had to put my money on a player leaving, it would be Donny van de Beek,” Van der Kraan said.

“He is a perfect backup for many clubs. He is not the No 1 for most clubs – I have seen scouts from Tottenham, Manchester United, Everton, Liverpool and Newcastle at Ajax Amsterdam Arena watching him a number of times.

“He is an ideal player for the Premier League, he has the skills, like most Ajax players, and a big tank so he can run all day. But all these clubs have a priority list and Van de Beek seems the perfect backup for the big clubs.

“I think he is keen on the Premier League, more than the Bundesliga or Serie A and if I had to put my money on a player leaving this summer, it would be Van de Beek.”

Van der Krran previously stated that the Netherlands international has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford this summer, amid links with United.

Asked about speculation regarding his future with Ajax, van de Beek said to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo at the UEFA Nations League earlier this month: “I have a contract with Ajax, now I’m focused on the national team.

“It’s nice that my name is associated with Barcelona, I have to play better, better and better and we’ll see in the future, you never know what can happen.”

United, meanwhile, reportedly want three new midfielders this summer – and have already bid on the first one.

