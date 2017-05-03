Ajax star Dolberg discusses Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City links

Kasper Dolberg has discussed the prospect of a move to the Premier League – but admits leaving Ajax could be “too big a step” currently.

Ajax star Dolberg has emerged as one of Europe’s finest young talents, with the 19-year-old netting 19 goals in 43 games this season to earn a number of rave reviews.

Dolberg’s total has included 14 in just 27 Eredivisie appearances, and his performances have caught the eye of plenty of admirers in the Premier League.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admitted his admiration for the “fantastic young talent” in February, saying:

“Who doesn’t know Kasper Dolberg? You can’t play at Ajax without being noticed,” he said. “Kasper Dolberg has a very great future. He is a fantastic player.”

The player has since been linked with Manchester United and Manchester City, while Everton were mentioned as possible suitors in Wednesday’s Paper Talk.

But in an interview with FourFourTwo magazine, Dolberg has dismissed the links.

“My goal [this season] was to play for Ajax’s reserve team, become their best player and maybe get a few matches in the first team,” he said.

“But then Arek Milik went to Napoli and I got the chance. Then in the first game of the season I played and scored against PAOK in a Champions League qualifier. From that point I was motivated. The coach gave me confidence to play in the way I’ve always done.

“It’s too big a step to go to City or United now. It’s important to keep on playing, as I don’t know what could happen in the future.

“I haven’t got a dream league. When I was young it was Barcelona [that was my favourite team], but once I got older I didn’t have one. In England, I followed Arsenal because of Thierry Henry, but it wasn’t like Arsenal was my favourite.”