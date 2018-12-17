Ajax defender Matthijs De Ligt has revealed he is not thinking about a potential transfer amid speculation he could join Barcelona or Manchester United.

De Ligt has emerged as one of the most promising youngsters in the world, and is already Ajax’s captain at the age of 19. His form has attracted the interest of Jose Mourinho in his search for a centre-back, while Barcelona consider him a long-term replacement for 32-year-old Gerard Pique.

However, De Ligt insisted that any thoughts of a departure from the Dutch giants will have to wait.

He said: “In my opinion, I can’t be distracted by all of that [transfer talk], above all because I’m the captain of the team.”

De Ligt was named by Tuttosport as winner of the Golden Boy award, given to the best under-21 player in Europe. It has previously been won by Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe.

“I found out through my agent Mino Raiola, but Ajax also informed me,” De Ligt said.

“Of course I checked the list of former winners. I know it almost by heart.

“There are only very large names in that list but, if I have to name one, Messi is the man for me.

“Everyone knows him and they know what he did for football. I really like him as a player.

“So, I’m very proud to have won the same trophy that he has raised before me – 13 years ago, when I was only six years old.”

Reports indicate that De Ligt could become Messi’s teammate at Barcelona, and while the defender admitted he was open to joining a bigger club, he insisted he will be staying put until the end of the season at least.

“At the end of the season I will consider if the time has come to make a step up.

“For all the rest, you will need to ask my agent or my managers. I repeat, I’m focused on Ajax. And on the Golden Boy, of course.”

