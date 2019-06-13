Ajax tipped to sign Colombian defender linked with Everton

Everton have reportedly failed in their efforts to sign a highly-rated Colombian defender this summer.

According to Antena2 in Colombia, Atletico Nacional star Carlos Cuesta will not be heading to Goodison Park but could be on his way to Dutch giants Ajax instead.

Cuesta helped the Colombia national side reach the quarter-finals of the Under-20 World Cup in Poland this summer before they suffered defeat to Ukraine.

Reports from Colombia are claiming that talks with Ajax are expected soon, but that Everton will not be pursuing their interest in the 20-year-old.

Read more: Everton will open the 2019/20 Premier League season with a clash against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Saturday 10 August.

The report states that the Toffees are running into enough work permit problems with River Plate’s Santiago Sosa, and are not keen on targeting another South American youngster who may struggle to meet the necessary quotas.

A switch to Ajax certainly appears to makes sense, given the Eredivisie club’s dealings in the Colombian market in recent years.

They signed Mateo Casierra and Davinson Sanchez, who is now at Tottenham, in 2016 and added Luis Orejuela a year later.

Get the latest personalised Toffees products on our new TEAMtalk Everton shop!