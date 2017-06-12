Ajax warn Everton that midfield target will cost record fee

Ajax have reportedly told Everton how much it will cost for the Toffees to lure transfer target Davy Klaassen to Goodison Park this summer.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman has contacted his former club about the midfielder – but has reportedly been told they will have to match at least the club record €32million fee they received last summer from Napoli for Poland striker Arek Milik.

The claim is made by Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, who also claim the midfielder is ready to make the move away from Ajax this summer, where the 2015/16 Player of the Year is only paid a modest €20,000 per week.

Klaassen knows he can earn up to five times that amount by moving to the Premier League and with Koeman having made several personal trips to watch the playmaker in action, there is little doubting the Toffees are keen to strike a deal for the Ajax captain.

Dirk Kuyt, Johnny Heitinga, Luis Suarez and Georginio Wijnaldum are previous winners of the Eredivisie’s Player of the Year crown and it remains to be seen whether Klaassen is the latest Dutch export to Merseyside this summer.