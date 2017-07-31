Ake discusses Chelsea exit after responding to Conte claims

Nathan Ake believes he was right to leave Chelsea this summer after responding to Antonio Conte’s accusations that young players aren’t patient enough.

Conte suggested that young players should “trust the club” and were in too much of a hurry to break into the first team.

“Sometimes I think the young players lose their patience very quickly,” Blues boss Conte said.

“A lot of the time because of parents or the people around them. I think the advisers aren’t right.

“The first thing they should have is good patience. Trust the club. Then work very hard to know that to play at this level you must be stronger – and very good.

“Sometimes, young players think they can play easily in the first team, but that’s not true. I have to pick 11 players. Not only me, every coach.”

The likes of Dominic Solanke, Bertrand Traore and Nathaniel Chalobah have joined Ake in leaving Stamford Bridge this summer in favour of boosting their prospects of first-team football.

And Ake, who left to join Bournemouth in a club-record £20million deal, has explained why he had to move on

“It is a short career, but I’m 22 now and I feel like I have had a good experience playing games and you just want to continue doing that,” he said.

“I understand what he said but I think we also know that Chelsea is a big club and for myself it was going to be difficult to come in and play straight away.

“The decision to come here was to be able to play more games which is important for me and that is why I came here.

“There are no guarantees that I will play coming here but if I train hard and play well then I will have a chance. Hopefully, I can be in the team from the start of the season.”