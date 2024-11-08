Neymar is looking to swap Al-Hilal for an emotional return to Santos, and the Saudi club are hoping to replace him with Cristiano Ronaldo in what would be a controversial transfer, according to reports.

According to Brazilian outlet UOL, Neymar is ‘eager’ to re-sign for Santos, the club where he originally broke through as one of the best young players in the world. The Brazil icon is weighing up his future after being rocked by another injury setback.

Neymar recently returned from an ACL tear which had kept him out of action since September 2023. However, Neymar then tore his hamstring in just his second game back, forcing him to spend another long spell on the sidelines.

UOL suggest that the forward could rip up his contract with Al-Hilal. If this happens within the next two months, then Santos will commit huge resources to try and take him back to Brazil.

But if Neymar sees out his Al-Hilal contract – which runs until June 2025 – then Santos will wait until next summer before trying to strike a deal.

As per a separate report from Spanish outlet Sport, Al-Hilal are determined to land another world-renowned star if Neymar does decide to leave.

Incredibly, it is claimed that Al-Hilal will try to raid rivals Al-Nassr for Portugal legend Ronaldo.

Such a move would be controversial, as Al-Nassr would hate to see one of the best players of all time leave them for a direct competitor.

But for Al-Hilal, the transfer would serve two purposes. It would give them an even better chance of winning all the major trophies they compete for, while also seriously weakening a close rival.

Ronaldo may be seven years older than Neymar at 39, but he has made a huge impact in the Saudi Pro League.

Overall, his record for Al-Nassr stands at 68 goals and 18 assists in 78 matches. That includes 10 strikes in 14 appearances for the club so far this term.

DON’T MISS: Former USMNT star reveals why Neymar ‘needs’ sensational Inter Miami switch

Neymar eyes perfect Santos move

Neymar heading back to Santos would be a brilliant way for him to spend the last few years of his career.

The former Paris Saint-Germain ace came through the Santos academy before forcing his way into their first team at the age of just 17.

Neymar went on to dazzle scouts from a host of top European clubs with his entertaining and devastating performances in the Santos attack.

The Brazilian side rejected a host of unofficial approaches and official bids for Neymar, but they eventually succumbed when Barcelona came calling.

Neymar went on to join Barca from Santos for €57million in 2013 and the rest, as they say, is history.

Ronaldo, meanwhile, has been tipped to join Manchester United for a third time – either as a player or coach – now that Ruben Amorim has replaced Erik ten Hag.

Although, pundit Teddy Sheringham has revealed the alternative route he expects Ronaldo to go down.