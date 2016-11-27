Alaba ‘would prefer to join Arsenal over Man Utd’ – reports

David Alaba would rather join Arsenal over Manchester United if he were to move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Both Manchester United and Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich defender Alaba in recent months, despite the 24-year-old only signing a new five-year deal in March.

However, there have been murmurs of discontent under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, who is reportedly under pressure at the German giants.

And according to the Manchester Evening News, Alaba would prefer a move to London to join Arsenal, who are understood to be monitoring his situation.

The report suggests the Austria international would cost around £34million to sign.

In April journalist Andras Heidenreich claimed Alaba wanted to move to Arsenal before he signed for Bayern.