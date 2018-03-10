Alan Pardew in West Brom vow as he assesses sack prospects

Alan Pardew has insisted he will not quit West Brom despite admitting there is a strong chance he could be fired when he faces showdown talks with the Baggies owners this week.

Albion went down 4-1 at home to Leicester to leave them eight points from the safety line and rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with eight games left.

It was a seventh straight defeat in all competitions – Albion’s worst run in 15 years – and Pardew has won just once in 16 top-flight games.

They are staring at relegation following a second-half no-show where Riyad Mahrez, Kelechi Iheanacho and Vicente Iborra scored after Jamie Vardy’s stunning first-half volley.

Pardew, whose position remains fluid, said: “Before you even ask me the question, will I speak to those upstairs? Yes I will, of course I will, because it’s getting difficult.

“My pride on the sidelines is such that I don’t want to stand and watch that last 15, 20 minutes.

“My teams are better than that and I want my team here to be better than that.

“For me, it’s about planning for next week and getting ready for a difficult game at Bournemouth and that’s what I will do.

“But I will still talk to them and get a feeling of what they think because they might think a change is a better thing for the club, I don’t know.”

But the under-fire boss said he would not resign.

“The one thing I’m not going to do is what I said on Thursday, is I’m not going to lay down tools,” he added.

“I said to the players they have got to fight to the end and I’m criticising them for the last 20 minutes because they weren’t fighting.

“They’ve got to fight to the end. I don’t care whatever job or workplace you’re in, if you’re under pressure and you don’t want to fight, don’t bother turning up.”