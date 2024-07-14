Alan Shearer has selected his England player of the tournament, while also revealing why England “deserve” to win Euro 2024 and having dropped a significant update on the future of Gareth Southgate.

It hasn’t all been plain sailing for the Three Lions out in Germany but on Sunday night they will bid to end 58 years of hurt by beating favourires Spain in the European Championship final. And while England struggled to find their rhythm and best formation during the opening group games, which only saw them score two goals, they have got noticeably better as the tournament has progressed.

Now history beckons in Berlin and, with Southgate blessed with arguably the most talented England squad in a generation at his disposal, hopes are high that the one of the best nights in their history awaits as they go head to head with La Roja.

England have certainly not had it easy though; they have had to come from behind in all three knockout games so far, equalising at the death in the last-16 clash against Slovakia through an incredible overhead kick from Jude Bellingham in what many felt was their transformative moment.

It was a Bukayo Saka goal that saw England fight back in their quarter-final against Switzerland before they claimed victory on a penalty shootout, while Ollie Watkins’ last-minute winner against the Netherlands in their semi-final will be remembered for years to come.

Euro 2024 final: Shearer calls for England to win AND a Bank Holiday

Now a proud and patriotic Shearer is begging England to finish off the job, even admitting he would ‘let Sunderland win the Premier League’ if it meant the Three Lions lifting the Henri Delaunay Cup.

“I won’t go against England. There are so many things that have happened that make us all think this could be England’s tournament,” he told betfair. “The moments of the goals, the penalties, the little bit of luck that everyone needs alongside moments of magic when we so desperately needed them. There are so many things you can point to.

“I’m going to go for an England win. It really can happen. We are playing against the best team of the tournament, but I just have a feeling that we’ll have enough to win.

“I think if England are to do it, I think with what’s gone on previously in the other matches, we might not do it in 90 minutes and we may have to endure a long evening once again.

“My dream is that England are 3-0 up with 15 minutes to go so that we can all relax and enjoy the party atmosphere but I sense that won’t happen. I may be dreaming there! I hope that will the case, but I think it will be really, really tight, it’s never easy with England, this tournament has proven that if we are going to win it, we’re going to have to win it the hard way.

“If we do it, there should be a bank holiday, I think we’ll get one on Tuesday. If we do win it, there’ll be an incredible open top bus parade and the players will be off to Buckingham Palace.

“Someone asked me if I’d take England winning but Sunderland come back up to the Premier League and win the title. I don’t care about Sunderland, I have no interest in them, I just want England to win so if that had to happen, then fair enough.”

England ‘deserve to win’ as Shearer names Three Lions player of tournament

Shearer continued: “I’ve always wanted to lift a trophy for England, like so many before and after me, but it never happened. These guys now have got a chance to put themselves in the history books and be spoken about forever.

“It’s been so long, 58 years since our country last lifted a trophy. Gareth has taken us close, now him and the team have to find a way somehow to get over the line. They’ve shown great resilience, belief and togetherness. It’s had everything.

“They’ve got the opportunity to write themselves into the history books, and they deserve to win, but deserving it and actually doing it are two different things.

“They have to fight and scrap because they’re up against a really good Spanish team who have gone through the difficult side of the draw. Spain will go into the game as the favourites, but England are there and they deserve to have a right good crack at it.”

BBC pundit Shearer also admits he is torn between two players when it comes to England’s player of the tournament.

And while Sunday’s final could change his mind again, he reckons Arsenal star Bukayo Saka just about shades Kobbie Mainoo of Man Utd right now.

“When looking at who’s been England’s standout player, you have to mention a few. Saka has been fantastic, Kobbie Mainoo too. Everything about him. He has that aura, nothing seems to faze him.

“We all thought England’s defence could be a weak point but it hasn’t, Marc Guehi has had a really good tournament alongside John Stones.

“Jordan Pickford deserves a mention too, not only for his penalty save, but because he’s made some big saves in big games. I have to say though, Bukayo Saka is my player of the tournament. He’s had a wonderful tournament, he’s a breath of fresh air and everyone loves him. Let’s hope he has another magical moment on Sunday.”

Gareth Southgate: Big update on future of England manager

Shearer added: “I can’t wait for the game, I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve really enjoyed the tournament and travelling around for the games and I can’t wait to sample the atmosphere.

“England fans will be pouring into Berlin in their thousands and we can only hope it’s a night to remember.”

One of the side issues around Euro 2024 has been the future of manager Southgate, whose deal with the FA expires at the end of this year. Heading into the tournament, Southgate admitted this would likely be his last with England, though reports in the last few days have indicated the FA would like the 53-year-old to extend his stay irrespective of how Sunday’s final goes.

Now Shearer, who knows Southgate well from their days together in the England squad, believes his pal is ready to extend his stay, dropping a major reason why he could look to continue in the role he has already held for eight years.

“I think Gareth will decide what he does himself and that’s right. Whether England win or lose against Spain, he’s got a big decision to make.

“Gareth has criticised the noise that’s gone on in terms of performances this tournament so whether he’s had enough or not and whether England win or not will all be factors he’ll take into consideration. He’ll be the one to decide his future and whatever decision he makes will be right in what he does.

“I’d like to see Gareth Southgate stay on as England manager. If England win Euro 2024, how can you walk away from a team that could potentially win the World Cup in two years time?

“It will be a huge decision, but he’ll do what’s right for him and what’s right for his family.”