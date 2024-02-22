Alan Varela: Who is the Porto v Arsenal MOTM – and why he might suit Liverpool, Man City

Alan Varela was the man of the match for Porto in their 1-0 win in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Arsenal – but who is he and could he have a future in the Premier League?

A deserved winner, Varela was everywhere. Winning duels, defending large spaces, covering for defenders, battling physically, putting his body on the line to block the ball and being so calm on the ball.

Let’s have a look at Varela statistics versus Arsenal:

-89% pass accuracy

-3/5 ground duels won

-3 interceptions

-2 tackles

-1 clearance

Varela signed for FC Porto in the summer from Boca Juniors for €8m. Initially when the 22-year-old midfielder joined the club, midfielders Stephen Eustaquio and Nico Gonzalez were starters over him and he would come on off the bench. But as soon as he got game time he made it clear that he was Porto’s best midfielder and soon took over as the first name on the team sheet in midfield.

It changed from ‘who does Varela take out the starting lineup?’ to ‘which one should partner Varela in the starting lineup?’. Varela has quickly become a key player for Porto and suits manager Sergio Conceicao’s style perfectly.

Varela is a combative defensive-midfielder. At Boca Juniors he’d play in a single pivot role as the deepest midfielder in a midfield three with Equi Fernandez and Cristian Medina, as a #6. Now at Porto, Varela plays in a double pivot with Nico Gonzalez or Stephen Eustaquio. Out of the two, he’s the one who’s more active defensively with a lot better ball-winning capabilities.

The Argentine is a commander in midfield. He shows a lot of determination and fight to win the ball. Varela was even the captain at Boca Juniors at times and at Porto now he’s becoming a leader for them too. His mentality, aggression and desire to do everything to win is what makes him so good at what he does and what will take him far in his career.

As a passer, Varela is secure. He handles the ball well and protects it with his body when carrying, but doesn’t rush on the ball – he’s calm and composed.

From a deeper position, Varela loves to pass through the lines and is an instrumental part of any build up play Porto play. Varela often has good pass accuracy because of his pass selection and ability being good. He can be the metronome dictating play at the base of the midfield.

As a dribbler, Varela is confident driving with the ball. His tight turn radius gives him close control and the ability to turn quickly and sharply past oncoming attackers. He’s a press resistant pivot who retains possession well. A big part of his ball security is the face that he’s comfortable with the ball on both feet carrying, controlling and passing.

In addition to all this, Varela has excellent athleticism and physicality. A strong player who shines in duels, Varela’s tenacity is prevalent throughout his performances. Having the top stamina that he does to keep a high intensity throughout the 90 minutes is so important for Porto to maintain their gameplan all the way to the last whistle.

Although he’s not really known for his goalscoring, Varela has chipped in with a couple of goals this season coming in two recent matches against Moreirense and Farense in back to back fixtures. In fact, against Moreirense Varela also got two assists to go along with his goal.

The goal vs Farense came from a corner which was played short then passed to the edge of the box when Varela met it to hit a first time shot from outside the box across goal into the far side of the net. An impressive finish to say the last. This goal made the score 1-1 and Porto went on to win 3-1.

In the game vs Moreirense, Varela’s first assist came from a corner which he took short, asked for the return as he ran into space, then whipped an accurate cross into the box from the left wing, which Evanilson headed into the goal. His second ‘assist’ was a through ball from his own half to Galeno on the left flank who ran half the length of the pitch, towards the box and then finished past the keeper in the bottom right corner. But his goal was more impressive, he arrived inside the box to recover a loose ball, took a poor shot at the keeper but took the rebound round the keeper, fooled a defender and calmly shot the ball past him.

Varela doesn’t get a lot of goals but when he does, it’s often a goal like this where he arrives in and around the box to win a game or seal the victory. A complete defensive midfielder who will even chip in with goals.

Which clubs have been linked with Varela?

Before he signed for FC Porto, Brighton, Newcastle and Manchester United had been linked with Varela.

Brighton

Brighton are probably safe to rule out the race to sign Varela now as they normally look to recruit direct from the source rather than a middle-man club like Porto. Brighton are the development club and so they’d rather sign something like Varela when he was at Boca Juniors and sell him on for profit later down the line much like Porto will do.

Newcastle

A move to Newcastle is one that still makes a lot of sense, in terms of playstyle that has a lot of similarities to FC Porto – not exactly the same but there’s some crossovers. Stubborn defensively, physical and aggressive in duels, pace and power all over the pitch, high intensity pressing, focussed on stopping the opponent from playing, fast direct attack style. Stubborn midblock with physical quality. Varela knows all about this style and would transition to it at Newcastle seamlessly.

Newcastle already have a lot of great box-to-box midfielders such as Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock and Joelinton, but they need a defensive midfielder who can sit back and allow them to push Bruno Guimaraes further forward. Varela would allow for this balance and help Newcastle to get more from Guimaraes’ attacking prowess.

Manchester United

With Casemiro being Manchester United’s only out and out defensive midfielder and also being 31 years old it’s important that they look for his successor. They could do with bringing someone in who can be Casemiro’s understudy for now, rotating minutes with him and gradually replace him. Also in tough games, they can field the two players together. Varela is an ideal Casemiro successor and could form a good partnership with academy star Kobbie Mainoo.

Who else might Varela suit?

In January both Liverpool and Manchester City had been linked too and although the standard for both teams is so high, Varela could be a great addition for both of them.

Liverpool

Although Liverpool are top of the league and have been very impressive this season they still lack a proper #6 since Fabinho left the club. They brought in Endo to play that role but he’s much more of an 8 and the same goes for youth academy star Stefan Bajcetic. They’ve also played Alexis Mac Allister as the deepest midfielder too but he’s not exceptional there. Mac Allister isn’t an elite ball-winner.

Varela would add some much need off the ball tenacity and determination to win the ball whilst still having great ball security and progression from deep. If partnered with another midfielder such as Mac Allister, whenever Varela pushes up, Mac Allister could drop into the deeper position. This would also allow a further forward creator like Dominik Szoboszlai to thrive in the final third more with less defensive responsibility.

Manchester City

At Man City it’s no secret that Rodri is one of their most influential players at the base of their midfield. His defensive ability but more importantly, his ball progression is crucial to the way Manchester City play. But the issue is, they don’t have a solid backup. They signed Kalvin Phillips for this and a mixture of injuries, lack of fitness and low confidence meant he wasn’t available to cover often and when he was, he just didn’t look up to scratch.

Varela would be a great replacement for Phillips who’s now at West Ham on a loan to buy deal. He’d both allow Rodri to be rotated and rested for bigger games and also play alongside Rodri in big games to add more defensive solidity. Varela could even possibly be Rodri’s long-term successor too.

There’s obviously the possibility of interest outside of the Premier League if his top performances continue for Porto. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been linked in the past. But one team he’d suit well is Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid are notorious for being a defensively solid team with technical quality. Varela is a ‘student’ of the dark arts whereas Simeone is the master of the dark arts. Aggression, gamesmanship, time wasting, frustrating teams, doing everything to stop the opponent from playing. This is what he’s all about. That’s what Varela exceeds at. Last night’s game versus Arsenal was proof of it.

Atletico Madrid are gradually rebuilding their team by integrating youth steadily and signing younger players. In their midfield they have Rodrigo De Paul (29), Marcos Llorente (29), Koke (32), Saul Niguez (29) and Thomas Lemar (28) all 28 and above.

The signing of Arthur Vermeeren (19) in January and the gradual integration of academy star Pablo Barrios into now being a starter is helping them to refresh their midfield. But considering they often play a three-man midfield, it would be great to see them add a defensive midfielder too and Varela would be perfect to complete the trio of younger midfielders that will take over.