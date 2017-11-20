Italian chief drops huge hint over Antonio Conte move

The Italian FA will reportedly try to tempt Chelsea boss Antonio Conte back with a lucrative deal at the end of the season.

Despite Chelsea’s recent upturn in form, doubts continue to surround the long-term future of the Blues boss, who saw his side thrash West Brom 4-0 on Saturday.

It is rumoured that Conte, who led the Blues to the title last season, could could quit Stamford Bridge next summer with a year left on his contract.

Despite Carlo Ancelotti currently being a free agent and Max Allegri winning three titles with Juventus, Italy have confirmed that they will wait until June to try to lure Conte back to the role.

Italian Football Federation president Carlo Tavecchio said: “Allegri and [Roberto] Mancini? You’re getting warmer. Conte? Fire.

“We’re looking for the best. They already have commitments until June from a contractual point of view.

“Then when we get to June, who will be free? The ones are Ancelotti, Conte, Allegri, [Claudio] Ranieri and Mancini. This is the truth of those available.”