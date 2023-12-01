Star’s Arsenal career could be over if Prem boss who knows his unseen qualities gets his way

Albert Sambi Lokonga is on loan at Luton Town from Arsenal

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has publicly declared his desire to keep Albert Sambi Lokonga at the club after his loan spell from Arsenal.

Lokonga spent the second half of last season on loan at Crystal Palace from Arsenal, before sealing a deadline day switch to Luton on temporary terms in September, which came after the collapse of a move to Burnley. However, he has only been able to make two appearances since then.

A hamstring issue has kept him away from first-team action since September, although it has not ruled out the prospect of a permanent Arsenal escape.

Now, as he nears a return, Edwards has opened the door for Luton to buy Lokonga on a permanent basis.

Edwards said: “I really like him, he’s a brilliant person first and foremost, always smiling, always really positive, great around the place, but he’s a really good footballer as well.

“I would love to work with him for a longer period of time, but I don’t think that will all be down to me.

“He’s our player, but he’s obviously an Arsenal player as well, so I think a lot would have to happen.

“But when we get him back, we get him back strong and get him playing consistently, then hopefully everyone, all the Luton Town fans, can see his real qualities as no-one’s really seen it yet.”

Lokonga is still under contract with Arsenal until 2026 after joining them from Anderlecht two-and-a-half years ago.

His record for his parent club consists of 39 appearances, 17 of which lasted for the full 90 minutes.

Lokonga’s game time at Arsenal seriously dwindled from October of last year, leading to his loan spell with Crystal Palace, where he played just nine times.

Once he proves his fitness, the Belgium international will be hoping to find some more continuity at Kenilworth Road.

Lokonga looking to prove himself at Luton

Still only 24 and with Europa League experience under his belt from his spells with Anderlecht and Arsenal, Lokonga might just need some stability to reach his potential.

It is not yet clear how much a permanent transfer for Lokonga might cost Luton, or anyone else who would be interested in buying him.

Back at Arsenal, there was a club-record investment to strengthen in his territory over the summer when Declan Rice arrived from West Ham United.

There is some uncertainty about the futures of Thomas Partey, Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny going into 2024, but Arsenal might be more likely to address any gaps that develop by going back into the transfer market rather than recalling Lokonga.

Only time will tell what his future holds, though, since his options are seemingly open at this stage.

