Moreno forms a cunning plan for Ronaldo ahead of CL final

Liverpool defender Alberto Moreno has joked he may have an unusual way in which to tame Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the Champions League final later this month.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won through to their first European Cup final since 2007 after edging out Roma 7-6 on aggregate – despite a chaotic 4-2 semi-final second leg defeat on Wednesday night.

Goals are likely to be on the agenda once again in the Kiev showpiece – and keeping Ronaldo quiet will be key to Liverpool success and if they are to prevent the Portugal forward winning a fifth European crown of his career.

Discussing how Liverpool should keep the former Manchester Ubnited man quiet, squad man Moreno had an amusing response.

“Ahead of the final, if I could, I would erase Cristiano,” Moreno told Cadena Cope.

“I have no words (for Liverpool reaching the final), it is an incredible achievement for us and now we have a trophy in our sights.

“(Liverpool manager Jurgen) Klopp is a very sentimental guy and he definitely has a special connection with this competition.

“(Mohamed) Salah is an amazing player and has been so important for us this season, we hope he can produce one more special match.”

