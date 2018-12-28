Alberto Moreno ready to leave Liverpool after criticising Jurgen Klopp

Alberto Moreno looks set to leave Liverpool after taking a swipe at Jurgen Klopp’s treatment of him.

The full-back on Thursday revealed he had been offered a new contract by Liverpool, but was yet to make a decision on his future.

Now though, in another interview, the 26-year-old seems unlikely to stay at Anfield and will listen to rival offers after criticising Andfield boss Klopp.

“I do not feel good, that is the truth,” Moreno told Cadena Ser.

“Moving back to Spain is something I have thought about, I am tired of the cold here but I do not know about interests from other clubs.

“I am in my fifth year here, there is no agreement on a renewal and in January, I am free to listen to any offer.

“I hurt myself giving everything for this team and I think that when I came back from injury, I deserved an opportunity.

“The situation is normal for a lot of players but simply, I did not like the way he (Jurgen Klopp) has treated me, you can say that.”

Moreno picked up an ankle injury in December 2017 and made only two starts in the league after that.

While this term Moreno, who is out of contract next summer, has found his first-team opportunities limited due to the form of Andrew Robertson.

He is available on a free transfer and is permitted to speak to other clubs next month, but after making just two Premier League starts this season he looks certain to move on after four and a half years on Merseyside.

Moreno has been linked with Arsenal, with Unai Emery believed to be a big admirer after working with him at Sevilla.

The player has also been linked with a shock move to Barcelona, but according to reports in France, Ligue 1 giants Marseille and the player’s former club Sevilla are leading the chase for the full-back.

While at the start of the month Marseille’s sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta confirmed to L’Equipe: “I know him very well from his time at Sevilla.”