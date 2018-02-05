Albrighton insists Mahrez row has been blown up in media

Marc Albrighton has denied media claims that the Leicester squad resents Riyad Mahrez after his refusal to train with the squad following his failed move to Manchester City last week.

Pep Guardiola’s side saw deadline day efforts to land the Algerian fail, with the Foxes refusing to sell for less than £80million and the table toppers making a final take-it-or-leave-it offer of £55million.

With nno agreement reached, Mahrez was left deeply depressed causing him to miss four days of training and Saturday’s draw with Swansea.

It was reported that Mahrez could face a frosty reception when he returns to the Leicester camp, but Albrighton says the Foxes players are used to such stories following the criticism they received in the wake of Claudio Ranieri’s sacking last season.

“We know this from when Claudio was relieved of his duties last season, stories will get made up,” Albrighton told the Daily Mail. “They’re far from the truth and we just have to deal with it.

“We can’t come out and argue with anyone, we just have to get on with our football and do our job.

“I’ve seen a few stories saying the players were angry and it’s far from the truth.

“That’s something that we have to deal with. We know it’s going to happen and we just get on with our job.”