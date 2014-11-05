The Paraguayan centre-back was injured in a first-half collision with Swansea forward Wilfried Bony on Saturday and had to be taken off.

And Everton manager Roberto Martinez said on Wednesday: “We lost Antolin at the weekend.

“He has dislocated the AC joint on his shoulder and will be out for a while.

“It is difficult, because the decision now is if he needs surgery or not.

“It is a decision we are going to measure well and make the right call.”

And Martinez is unsure how long he will be without the 32-year-old for.

“It would depend,” he said. “Between six and 12 weeks, depending on the route we are taking.”

John Stones is also injured at present and so Sylvain Distin may come into the line up for Thursday’s Europa League tie at home to Lille.