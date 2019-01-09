Toby Alderweireld hopes he has proven to Tottenham supporters that his performances this season show he is happy to stay at the club, despite ongoing speculation linking him with Manchester United.

Spurs recently triggered a year’s option on the Belgium international’s deal to keep him contracted until 2020, but in doing so also activated a £25million release clause in the summer transfer window.

Having rejected a new long-term deal last year it looks highly likely like Alderweireld will leave the club at the end of the season, unless talks resume between now and then.

It was reported United vetoed Jose Mourinho’s bid to sign Alderweireld last summer for ‘tactical reasons’ but he remains a player of interest to the club, especially in light of his £25m exit fee which becomes active on July 1.

Even if his future is in doubt, Alderweireld has proved his commitment this season as, after being reintegrated into the side, has been a key player.

Only Harry Kane has featured more for Mauricio Pochettino’s men and the 29-year-old put in another stellar display as Spurs beat Chelsea 1-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday night.

He insisted he is committed to giving his all for Spurs, but would not be drawn on whether a longer-term stay is on the cards.

“I’m very happy to stay another year,” he said. “It was (a clause) in my contract and I’m happy Spurs gave me the confidence to stay another year.

“I’m only focused on things on the pitch. People can see every time I play that I give 100 per cent for this club – this is what I keep doing every time I play.

“This is my fourth season and I’m very happy. I’m doing everything to help the team.”

Spurs starting to back up their impressive rise with silverware might help persuade Alderweireld to stay and they moved a step closer to that with their semi-final first-leg win over Chelsea.

Harry Kane’s VAR-assisted penalty was the difference between the two sides at Wembley, though Maurizio Sarri’s men will feel they deserved to get something from the game.

Get the latest personalised Spurs products on our new TEAMtalk Tottenham shop!