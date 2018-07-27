Alderweireld update sees Man Utd take a backwards step over price

Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly still far apart in their valuation of Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld.

Sky Sports News claims that Spurs are pricing the defender in excess of £50million, despite the 29-year-old having just one year left on his contract with the north London club.

Alderweireld does have the option of a further year, although that includes a release clause of £25m next summer and talks between the club and the player’s agent have so far stalled.

Tottenham have been actively looking to bring in a replacement for the former Southampton star, while United striker Anthony Martial has been mentioned as part of a swap deal.

The report, however, goes on to state that Martial is unlikely to end up at Spurs and that United are not prepared to pay the sort of money Tottenham want for Alderweireld – given the remaining length of his contract.

At this stage, it would appear that the Red Devils are more likely to continue their pursuit of Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire – despite the Foxes claiming that he is not for sale.

Like our dedicated Tottenham Facebook page for the latest news to your timeline