Arsenal are the latest club to be approached about the prospect of signing Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, according to a report, as their shortlist for a new winger expands.

Garnacho has reached a point of no return for his Man Utd career after head coach Ruben Amorim told him on Saturday to find a new club. The winger was linked with leaving in January, but fought for his place over the second half of the season. Ultimately, it was to no avail.

The search is now on for Garnacho’s next club. His contract lasting until 2028 means United will be able to receive a decent fee, but it remains to be seen who from.

There could be a chance for Garnacho to stay in the Premier League. One way his representatives are now exploring, according to TBR Football, would be by joining Arsenal.

Arsenal are in the market for a new left winger this summer. With that in mind, Garnacho’s representatives have reportedly reached out to the Gunners to confirm he will be available for transfer.

Believing he fits the profile of player Arsenal are looking for, Garnacho’s camp are trying to see if a switch to north London could be something to work towards.

At this point, though, it remains to be seen if Arsenal will show any interest back in the 20-year-old.

They have also put AC Milan’s Rafael Leao, Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and Borussia Dortmund’s Jamie Gittens on their shortlist for new wingers. The report also names Athletic Club’s Nico Williams, Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus and Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon as being under consideration.

READ MORE ➡️ The FIVE Man Utd players out of contract in 2026: Keep or sell?

Garnacho next club: Where else could he go?

In other words, there’s no clear pathway for Garnacho to join Arsenal unless they decide he would be a better fit than any of the other options they’ve already been looking at.

Thus, the Argentina winger will be weighing up his other options, which include going to Napoli or Atletico Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands that Napoli are the most likely next club for Garnacho at this stage. The recently crowned Serie A champions looked at him in January after selling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and could revive their pursuit, although they are also now targeting a Real Betis winger.

Another club with strong links to Garnacho are Atletico Madrid, whose academy he spent five years in before joining Man Utd in 2020.

A return to his hometown club (he plays for Argentina and not Spain internationally because it’s where his mother is from) would be of interest to Garnacho.

For now, though, he has to wait to see who will make genuine attempts to buy him from United.

United are aiming to bank about £60m from the sale of Garnacho, but suitors like Napoli want to test the water at closer to £50m.

Man Utd transfers: Who else could leave?

Plenty of changes are expected at Man Utd after their loss in the Europa League final and the subsequent confirmation they won’t be playing in Europe at all next season.

One report has explained why Kobbie Mainoo is a near-certainty to follow Garnacho away from the club as well.

United are also set to release Christian Eriksen, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof at the end of their contracts. They will also be looking for buyers for Marcus Rashford and Antony after their loan spells, as well as Jadon Sancho if Chelsea return him.

One player who would stay in United’s ideal world is captain Bruno Fernandes, but the attacking midfielder has been offered life-changing money to leave.

Moreover, four other players who started in Bilbao are set to be allowed to move on.

TIMELINE: Garnacho’s fall from favour at Man Utd

October 27, 2024: Erik ten Hag picks Garnacho as a starter and gives him the full 90 minutes against West Ham in what turns out to be his last game in charge of Man Utd.

October 30, 2024: Garnacho gets a goal and assist inside the opening half-hour of Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first game in caretaker charge of United against Leicester.

November 24, 2024: Garnacho starts as an attacking midfielder in Ruben Amorim’s first game at the helm, a draw with Ipswich.

November 28, 2024: Garnacho scores his first goal of the Amorim era against Bodo/Glimt, unaware it would be his last for more than three months.

December 15, 2024: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his squad altogether for the Manchester derby.

December 19, 2024: Amorim recalls Garnacho for an EFL Cup game against Tottenham, but only as a substitute for 20 minutes.

January 16, 2025: A start against Southampton is Garnacho’s first in over a month.

January 19, 2025: Garnacho is back on the bench against Brighton for United’s next fixture.

January 30, 2025: Amorim claims he is happy to have Garnacho in his squad despite speculation over a sale.

February 26, 2025: Garnacho goes straight down the tunnel when being taken off by Amorim in the first half against Ipswich.

February 28, 2025: Amorim says Garnacho will pay for a team dinner to apologise for his angry reaction to his substitution.

March 6, 2025: Amorim takes Garnacho off against Real Sociedad and attributes the decision to fatigue, but pundits like Paul Scholes blame it on the winger’s ‘sulkiness’.

May 21, 2025: Amorim leaves Garnacho out of his starting lineup for the Europa League final, only bringing him on for 19 minutes in the loss to Spurs.

May 24, 2025: Amorim tells Garnacho to find a new club during a meeting at Carrington.