Man Utd star’s Real Madrid ‘dream’ crushed because of Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid have taken a stance on the prospect of bringing Alejandro Garnacho to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to a Spanish report, though the Manchester United winger could get the chance to play with his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Madrid and Man Utd are two of the biggest clubs in the world, but both have had disappointing seasons. While Los Blancos could not win LaLiga, the Champions League or the Copa del Rey, the Red Devils finished 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Both Man Utd and Madrid have been very active since the season ended, with Los Blancos securing the services of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Dean Huijsen as well as hiring Xabi Alonso as their new manager, and the Red Devils signing Matheus Cunha.

Man Utd manager Amorim is also ready to get rid of some of his players in the summer transfer window, and among them is Garnacho.

Following Garnacho’s outburst at being left out of Man Utd’s starting line-up against Tottenham in the Europa League final, Amorim told the Argentina international winger that he is free to leave.

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Garnacho, who, according to Defensa Central, dreams of a move to Madrid.

Garnacho’s idol is former Madrid and Man Utd star Ronaldo, and the 20-year-old would love to follow in the Portuguese legend’s footsteps and play for the Spanish giants.

Defensa Central has noted that Garnacho has previously said that ‘he dreams of playing for Real Madrid’.

However, Madrid are not planning to sign the winger in the summer transfer window.

That is because, according to the Spanish news outlet, Madrid do not believe that there is any room for him in Alonso’s team.

Garnacho plays in Vinicius Junior’s position, and with the Brazil international forward a regular in the starting line-up, the Argentine would have to settle for a place on the substitutes’ bench.

While Madrid ‘will be keeping an eye on his development as a player’, Garnacho playing for Los Blancos next season is not something that Los Blancos ‘are considering at all’.

DON’T MISS 🌐 Top 10 most expensive Real Madrid signings of all time, with Ancelotti at the helm for four

Cristiano Ronaldo makes Alejandro Garnacho demand – report

While the door to Madrid has closed, the chance to line up with Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League has opened up for Garnacho, who scored 11 goals and gave 10 assists in 58 appearances for Man Utd last season.

According to Fichajes, Ronaldo has told Al-Nassr to get a deal done for Man Utd star Garnacho.

Al-Nassr are confident that they will be able to convince Garnacho to make the move because of the presence of his idol, Ronaldo.

The Saudi Arabian club are willing to pay a fee close to what Man Utd would demand for the winger.

There have been suggestions that Ronaldo could leave Al-Nassr this summer, but the Portuguese forward said on Sunday that he will continue to play for Stefano Pioli’s side, as quoted on Sky Sports.

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi truth, Sesko offer response

The true reason why Martin Zubimendi has not yet joined Arsenal from Real Sociedad has been revealed.

A top young midfielder has turned down the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal to sign for Madrid.

Madrid have responded to the prospect of signing Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window.

QUIZ: How well do you know Alejandro Garnacho?