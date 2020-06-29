Mitrovic facing lengthy ban after brutal elbow on Leeds’ Ben White

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after his elbow on Leeds United’s Ben White.

The incident occurred just 87 seconds into the crucial Championship clash on Saturday, which ended in Leeds going top of the table after a 3-0 win.

As White played the ball forward, Mitrovic charged in late and left the Brighton loanee in a heap on the floor. However, the match officials on the day failed to spot it, meaning the striker is facing an FA investigation.

The Serbian received a three-game ban in 2017 for a similar incident involving West Ham’s Manuel Lanzini and the FA have stated they will take into account the fact that this isn’t his first offence, which will lead to him receiving an extended ban.

Presumably Mitrovic’s intentions were to try and intimidate White, but whatever they were, they failed miserably. The impressive young defender rose to the challenge, and between himself and centre-back partner Liam Cooper, Leeds nullified the Championship’s top scorer – limiting him to just two touches inside the Leeds penalty area and one shot on target in the whole game.

This all comes at the worst possible time for Scott Parker’s men, Fulham have lost both games since Championship football restarted, both damaging defeats to promotion rivals. They fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Brentford before Saturday’s hammering at Elland Road.

The weekend’s results leave them fifth in the Championship, after Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield on Sunday saw Sabri Lamouchi’s side leapfrog the Cottagers.

Being the focal point of Fulham’s attack and the Championship’s second-top scorer with 23 goals, it’s obvious that Mitrovic will be a huge miss for Parker’s side. It is yet to be seen how many games he will miss but it is likely to be the majority of the seven-game run in.