Aleksandar Mitrovic could leave Fulham for early return to Premier League

David Moyes is reportedly ready to bolster his attacking options with a bid for Aleksander Mitrovic in January.

Mitrovic spent most of the last campaign as an onlooker to their relegation. He wasn’t a regular starter under Scott Parker in the topflight, scoring three goals in his 27 appearances. But the Serbian has been reinvigorated by the arrival of former Watford boss Marco Silva in the Championship this season.

Since Silva’s arrival, Mitrovic has enjoyed the best scoring spell of his career. He has 22 goals in 21 games this season, and is only eight goals shy of the single-season scoring record for England’s second-tier set by Ivan Toney and Glenn Murray (30).

The Serbian’s current form has attracted interest from across Europe. Teams such as Juventus and Dynamo Moscow have lined up bids for the frontman, and The 72 are reporting that West Ham have their sights set on the 27-year-old.

With Michail Antonio as their only fit striking option, it makes sense that David Moyes is attempting to improve his squad by adding Mitrovic.

But a deal could be held up as Marco Silva claims to be expecting a quiet January for the Cottagers, telling West London Sport: “At this moment we are happy. We did what we should do last summer, as it is always tough for a club after relegation.

“Competition in the squad is tough and the squad is big as well.

“But it is not the right moment to talk now about changes. It’s the beginning of December and a busy period because of the Christmas fixtures.”

Mitrovic becomes the first-ever player to secure a third-straight PFA award.

To coincide with his good form, Mitrovic has continued to pick up individual accolades.

The Fulham forward had already won the September and October PFA fans’ player of the month, and now he has become the first player to win three consecutive months.

Throughout November, Mitrovic helped Fulham to top the Championship table by scoring three goals and two assists in an unbeaten month for the London outfit.

In addition, the Fulham forward made headlines on international duty. He scored the winner for Serbia against Portugal to send his nation to the World Cup in November.

