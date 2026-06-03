PSG are set to beat Man Utd to an exciting attacker

Manchester United, Chelsea and Manchester City have all been left frustrated in their attempts to position themselves for Aleksey Batrakov, with Paris Saint-Germain now closing in on a deal for the highly-rated Russian starlet, TEAMtalk sources confirm.

We understand that scouts across the Premier League regard Batrakov as one of the finest young attacking talents in world football.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a stunning rise at Lokomotiv Moscow, emerging as one of the brightest prospects to come out of Russia in recent years thanks to his versatility and outstanding end product.

Capable of operating across midfield and attack, Batrakov has already amassed an impressive 33 goals and 22 assists in 79 appearances for Loko Moscow, numbers that have attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd, Chelsea and Man City have all closely monitored the youngster through their Eastern European scouting networks and have been hugely impressed by his development.

However, despite their admiration, all three clubs have found themselves unable to make meaningful progress.

Sources say Premier League clubs have explored a variety of avenues in an attempt to determine whether a deal could be possible, but current regulations mean there is effectively no route for English clubs to sign Batrakov directly from Lokomotiv Moscow.

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PSG set to beat Man Utd to supremely talented attacker

UK sanctions currently prevent direct transfer business involving Russian clubs due to the Ukraine conflict, creating a significant barrier for Premier League sides.

The issue was underlined by the Nikola Vlasic case involving West Ham United and CSKA Moscow, where the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled in 2025 that payment of an outstanding transfer fee was “objectively impossible” under existing UK sanctions.

That position remains unchanged and is expected to stay in place until sanctions are lifted. As a result, English clubs have been forced to watch from afar while rivals elsewhere in Europe move forward.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea and Man City both examined whether clubs within their wider football structures could potentially provide a pathway, while Man Utd also considered alternative mechanisms, including potential loan arrangements.

None of those options have provided a workable solution. That has opened the door for PSG.

The European champions are understood to be advancing talks with Lokomotiv Moscow and are now in a strong position to secure Batrakov’s signature.

Unlike English clubs, PSG are permitted to conduct business with Russian sides and have already demonstrated their willingness to recruit directly from the Russian market.

Their Champions League final victory over Arsenal featured goalkeeper Matvey Safonov, who arrived from Krasnodar in 2024 and has gone on to establish himself in Paris.

TEAMtalk understands PSG are now looking to repeat that success with Batrakov, who is viewed internally as a player capable of becoming one of Europe’s elite attacking talents.

While Chelsea, Man City and Man Utd remain convinced of Batrakov’s enormous potential, the reality is that their hands are tied.

As things stand, PSG are poised to take advantage of a situation that has left England’s biggest clubs watching one of the world’s most exciting young prospects slip beyond their reach.

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