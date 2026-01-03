Liverpool are dreaming of signing Alessandro Bastoni as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, but Barcelona are keen on bringing the Inter Milan defender to Spotify Camp Nou, with a respected journalist revealing the transfer fee needed to get a deal done.

Van Dijk is one of the best defenders in the world, but the Liverpool star is 34 now. While the Netherlands international, who is under contract at the defending Premier League champions until the summer of 2027, is one of the first names on manager Arne Slot’s teamsheet when he is fit and available, there is an acceptance at Fenway Sports Group (FSG) that he will eventually have to be replaced.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported on December 20 that Liverpool have identified Bastoni as the perfect successor to Van Dijk.

Bailey noted that Liverpool view Bastoni as ‘a dream successor for Virgil van Dijk’, with a source revealing that the defender is “happy at Inter”, there is “the belief he might look to try his hand abroad”.

Bastoni has won Serie A twice with Inter Milan and was named the best defender in Serie A for the 2024/25 season; he was bestowed with the same accolade in the 2023/24 campaign.

While Liverpool will believe that they have a big enough pull for Bastoni, Barcelona pose a major threat in their quest to sign the 26-year-old Italy international defender.

Barcelona’s interest in Bastoni has been reported before, and now Matteo Moretto has reiterated it and has also named the price-tag.

According to respected journalist in Spanish sports publication, Marca, Barcelona ‘have entered the race for Bastoni’.

Like Liverpool, Barcelona are also on the hunt for a new defender in 2026, but they have not opened talks with Inter over Bastoni yet.

Bastoni will cost between €70 and €80million (up to £70m, $94m) in transfer fees, and whether Barcelona can afford to sign the defender will depend on their financial resources.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Alessandro Bastoni in talks with Inter Milan over new contract

Moretto has noted that Bastoni is in talks with Inter over a contract extension.

The defender is under contract at the Italian giants until the summer of 2028.

FC Inter News reported last month that Bastoni is ‘deeply attached’ to Inter, having been on the books of the Nerazzurri since 2017 and ‘wants’ to stay.

There is interest in the defender from Chelsea, too, but it does not seem that Bastoni is itching for a move away from Inter.

On December 18, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano posted Bastoni’s response on X when asked about Barcelona interest: “It makes me proud to see links, it means I’m doing well – but there’s zero, nothing.

“I’m happy here at Inter, and I have zero issues or problems here. I don’t even focus on the news.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Latest Barcelona transfer news: Inter Milan competition, Marcus Rashford blow

Meanwhile, sources have told our Italian football correspondent, Rudy Galetti, that Inter Milan are in talks to sign a defender that Barcelona are keeping tabs on.

Barcelona are also said to be in ‘advanced talks’ to sign an attacking player.

And finally, sources have told our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, that Marcus Rashford may not end up playing for Barcelona next season, with the England international forward currently on loan from Manchester United.