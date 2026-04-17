Liverpool, Chelsea suffer hammer blow as incredible centre-back target reveals Barcelona preference – sources

Alessandro Bastoni has made it clear he is prioritising a move to Barcelona this summer, with TEAMtalk able to reveal that his English suitors have now been informed of his preference.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have tracked the Inter Milan defender closely and remain long-term admirers, but sources confirm they have been made aware that the player’s focus is firmly on a switch to Spain.

Inter have been working to secure Bastoni’s long-term future, with his current deal running until 2028, but negotiations over a new contract have yet to reach a successful conclusion.

As a result, that lack of progress has opened the door for his representatives to explore alternative options.

Our sources understand that Barcelona have now moved into a strong position, having begun concrete work on a deal as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of next season.

The Catalan giants are actively seeking a new centre-back and have also held talks with Marcos Senesi, who is set to leave Bournemouth on a free transfer but could be closing in on a move to Tottenham. However, Bastoni remains their top priority.

Importantly, that feeling is mutual. Sources indicate that Barcelona are also Bastoni’s preferred destination, and that message has now been clearly communicated to both Chelsea and Liverpool.

While neither Premier League club has completely withdrawn their interest, we understand that both are now actively advancing alternative options with Senesi among the names under consideration, as previously revealed.

Bastoni’s situation is therefore developing quickly, with Barcelona pushing to turn their advantage into a completed deal, leaving his English admirers to reassess their plans heading into a crucial summer window.

The 27-year-old has played 37 times in all competitions this season for an Inter side who are closing in on another Serie A title success.

The San Siro outfit are currently nine points clear of Napoli with six games remaining and face 16th-placed Cagliari on Friday evening.

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