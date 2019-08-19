Alex Iwobi backed to become major success at Everton

Nigeria assistant manager Imama Amapakabo has explained why he thinks Alex Iwobi will become a major asset at Everton.

The 23-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Toffees after the clubs agreed an initial £28million deal, which could rise to £34m with add-ons.

While yet to make his debut for his new club – Iwobi was on the bench during Saturday’s win over Watford – the Nigerian forward has explained his thinking in swapping Arsenal for the Toffees.

And his decision to make the move to Merseyside from north London has been given another ringing endorsement, with Amapakabo backing Iwobi to shine at Everton.

“I think he has been able to prove himself that he’s a good player, he didn’t just sell himself to Everton, they came for him knowing the reason why they came for him and the role he’s going to play for them,” he told Football Live Nigeria.

“The league just started in England, let’s give him some time we will be able to have a discussion with anyone that will doubt Iwobi’s capabilities.

“He is a young lad, and he has his football ahead of him so, let us give him all the backing that we need to give him, hopefully at the end of the season we would be able to take stock of how well he has fared with Everton.”

