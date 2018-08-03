Alex Iwobi pens new long-term contract with Arsenal

Alex Iwobi has signed a new deal at Arsenal as he continues his association with the Premier League club.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international came through the ranks with the Gunners and on Friday agreed a fresh, “long-term” contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Iwobi scored three goals in 26 league games under Arsene Wenger last season, although there was speculation he could be sold this summer following Wenger’s departure.

But new head coach Unai Emery confirmed on the recent pre-season tour of Singapore that the forward was close to agreeing fresh terms.

Now the deal has been announced, Iwobi wants to build on what he has already achieved at Arsenal having made his debut in 2015.

“It’s always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal,”he told Arsenal Player.

“To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I’m doing the Arsenal family proud, as well as my family.

“I always realise that I have to be representing the team and giving 100 per cent at all times. It’s not just myself or my family I’m representing, I also represent the people and the younger generation as well.

“There’s always going to be pressure in football and it’s always amazing for young kids, especially at Hale End [where his shirt adorns the wall], to look up to me. So I’ll try and continue making them proud.”

Iwobi, the nephew of Nigeria great Jay-Jay Okocha, played in three of his country’s matches at the World Cup in Russia.

Emery may not have been able to work up close with the forward since taking charge but has seen enough to be happy with the new deal for Iwobi.

“I’m very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us,” he said in the club’s announcement.

“He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad.”