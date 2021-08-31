Another Czech star bounces into West Ham on loan to buy deal

West Ham have completed their second business of transfer deadline day, bringing in midfielder Alex Kral after earlier completing a move for attacker Nikola Vlasic.

Czech Republic international Kral has joined on a season-long loan from Spartak Moscow, with the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign. The 23-year-old links up with compatriots Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal at the London Stadium.

Hammers boss David Moyes is pleased to secure the services of Kral, telling the official club website: “He will provide good competition in the centre of midfield.

“He is another young, talented player who we feel has a big potential and will be capable of adapting to the demands of the Premier League.

“We’ve brought him in on loan initially and, hopefully, over the course of the season he will make a valuable contribution, particularly with our busier schedule of fixtures.

Welcome in West Ham family bro ⁦@alexkralcz⁩ ⚒⚒ pic.twitter.com/GvzZHBeJ0B — Vladimír Coufal (@Coufi5) August 31, 2021

“Alex is another established international player with the Czech Republic. We hope he has similar characteristics and hunger to that of Tomas and Vladimir.”

Lingard staying at Man Utd

Meanwhile, Jesse Lingard looks set to remain at Manchester United this summer after the club decided to let the playmaker stay and fight for his place.

West Ham have been tipped to make another swoop for the England midfielder all summer, after Lingard enjoyed a highly productive loan spell with the Hammers last season. The 28-year-old scored nine goals in 16 Premier League appearances for David Moyes’ men.

However, according to Sky Sports News’ Dharmesh Sheth, United are happy for the player to stay and contend for a place in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Sheth said: “Man United are happy for Lingard to remain at Old Trafford and to stay and fight for his place.

“Solskjaer has been very consistent in what he’s said about him – ‘he’s part of my plans, he can play a big part for Man United this season’. He said if it wasn’t for Covid, Lingard would have started the first Premier League game against Leeds.

“He was an unused substitute yesterday [Sunday], which got tongues wagging again. Does that mean he could again be on his way?

“For Lingard, his priority this whole summer was to remain at Old Trafford. We know West Ham have been long-term admirers. Why wouldn’t they be after how well he did in the second half of last season.

“David Moyes has said if Man United did allow Lingard to leave, we would definitely be interested in him.

“As it stands though, it looks like he’s staying. But if a late offer comes in on Deadline Day, they would discuss it with Lingard and a collective decision would be made on what is best for the player.”