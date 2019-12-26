Alex Neil beaming after hailing ‘quality’ Preston display at Leeds

Preston boss Alex Neil was full of praise for his side as he hailed a point well deserved from their draw at Leeds.

Alan Browne opened the scoring for the visitors following a brilliant counter-attack after 22 minutes.

Leeds pushed hard for a leveller thereafter but were denied until a deflected Stuart Dallas shot in the closing stages earned a 1-1 draw.

United boss Marcelo Bielsa felt Leeds perhaps should have won after the game, but Neil hailed his players for a job well done and for matching the hosts for long periods.

“It took a deflected effort for them to get something from the game, Naturally we are disappointed not to win but I am proud of my players,” he said.

“They are one of the top sides in this division and we more than matched them.

“I can’t ask for any more from the players. They played really well and I felt we did enough to win the game.

“We have two home games coming up and we have a good home record, so we are looking forward to those.

“We’ve come up against one of the top teams in the division today and we’ve gone toe-to-toe with them.”

Neil added: “You can’t question the effort from the players tonight and the quality that we showed to cut them open at times.

“I think we should be very pleased with what we’ve served up so far but we need to do that and more for the second half of the season.

“We are in a good position in the league, but there is a lot of work ahead still.”