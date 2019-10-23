Alex Neil raves over qualities of Leeds as he salutes Preston players

Preston boss Alex Neil hailed his side’s bravery after they came within minutes of claiming all three points against high-flying Leeds in the Championship.

Eddie Nketiah came off the bench to salvage a point for Leeds in a 1-1 draw against North End at Deepdale.

Tom Barkhuizen’s fifth strike of the season after the break handed the Lilywhites the lead, but Arsenal loanee Nketiah struck as full-time approached to ensure the spoils were shared equally.

And Neil was full of praise for his side’s performance, saying: “I thought it was a really, really hard-fought match.

“I think tactically, it was one of those games where both teams were trying to nullify each other.

“But I know Leeds’ strength and I don’t think there’ll be many teams that’ll go toe to toe with them in terms of trying to get up against them and play against them.

“I’ve watched them probably six or seven times this season and I think every game I’ve watched them, they’ve been better than the opposition, whether they’ve won or drawn or whatever.

“I think the big thing for us is you need to be really brave to play that way against Leeds. If you really go after them and get up against them and leave spaces for them to exploit, you need to do it in a really organised manner.”