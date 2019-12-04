Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain makes tongue-in-cheek dig at Liverpool duo

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has jokingly said that his teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane do not like passing the ball.

The England international midfielder has made a tongue-in-cheek comment about the two Liverpool forwards shooting a lot to add to their respective goals tally.

Salah and Mane are two of the best attacking players in the Premier League and are key figures in the Reds’ team.

While the 27-year-old Egypt international forward has scored six goals in 12 Premier League games and three goals in five Champions League matches for Liverpool so far this season, the 27-year-old Senegal international has scored eight in 14 league matches and two in five Champions League appearances.

Earlier this season, Mane was furious with Salah for not passing him the ball in a goalscoring position during the Premier League game against Burnley.

It underlined the competitive nature in the team, and Oxlade-Chamberlain has joked that the two Liverpool forwards do not like to pass to enhance their chances of scoring goals.

“Something that Sadio and Mo have in common is that they don’t pass us the ball much, that would be the main thing – they like shooting a lot,” Oxlade-Chamberlain jokingly told The Daily Mail.

Liverpool are back in action on Wednesday evening when they take on Everton at Anfield in the Merseyside derby.

With both Salah and Mane available and expected to start the Premier League game, it will be interesting to see how they combine with each and, if indeed, they shoot on goal more often than they pass the ball to each other.

