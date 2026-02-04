Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ready to join Celtic as wages NOT an issue but ANOTHER ‘hurdle’ emerges

Celtic are intensifying their pursuit of free agent midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, with manager Martin O’Neill personally engaging in discussions to lure the former Arsenal and Liverpool star to Parkhead, sources have told TEAMtalk, but there is one potential problem in getting a deal done.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been without a club since August 2025, when his contract with Turkish Super Lig giants Besiktas was mutually terminated. The former Liverpool midfielder is a free agent at the moment and has been maintaining his fitness by training with his old club Arsenal.

Despite interest from various quarters, including potential short-term options back in the Premier League, Oxlade-Chamberlain remains open to a move to Celtic as talks progress.

O’Neill has already revealed that he has spoken directly to the 32-year-old, describing the conversations as positive and expressing genuine enthusiasm about the prospect of adding such an experienced figure to his Celtic squad.

The Celtic manager highlighted Oxlade-Chamberlain’s affable nature during their exchanges and suggested the midfielder has been receptive to the idea of joining the defending Scottish Premiership champions.

Sources close to the situation have indicated to us that wage demands from Oxlade-Chamberlain are not expected to pose a significant barrier for Celtic, who are keen to bolster their midfield options for the second half of the season.

Another round of discussions between the Scottish club and the English player is anticipated in the coming days as both parties explore whether a deal can materialise.

Celtic face Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain hurdle – sources

However, a potential hurdle remains: Oxlade-Chamberlain has made it clear that proximity to his family and a preference to stay in England are key priorities.

This ambition to continue competing in the Premier League could complicate matters, even as Celtic present an attractive project under O’Neill’s leadership.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who earned 35 England caps between 2012 and 2019, boasts a wealth of top-level experience.

The midfielder won the FA Cup thrice with Arsenal. During his time at Liverpool, the Englishman won the Premier League, the EFL Cup and the Champions League once each.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s versatility, technical ability, and leadership qualities would represent a significant coup for Celtic if a transfer can be agreed.

As the defending Scottish champions look to strengthen their squad outside the traditional transfer window – possible because of his status as a free agent – O’Neill’s personal involvement underscores Celtic determination to land a player of proven pedigree.

Whether Oxlade-Chamberlain ultimately opts for the Glasgow giants or holds out for a return to English football remains to be seen, but Celtic’s proactive approach has certainly put them firmly in the conversation.

