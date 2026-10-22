Alex Scott to Liverpool theory juiced as Chelsea reach decision on move for £100m-rated star

Sources have strongly dismissed speculation that Alex Scott has already decided to join Liverpool amid claims his agent is pushing his client to move to Anfield, insisting that no decision has been made and that the Bournemouth midfielder’s future remains very much open.

Scott, who recently earned his first two senior England caps, is emerging as one of the most in-demand players ahead of the January window, having rejected the Cherries’ offer of a new deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Had he signed that contract, he would have become the best-paid player in the club’s history, on a package worth an estimated £150,000 a week.

Instead, though, Bournemouth are now opening the doors to a potential sale in the winter window, albeit one on their terms only, and strictly if their huge asking price is met.

As a result, those close to Chelsea say the club remains keen and confident they can present both a competitive offer and a sporting project that the 23-year-old would find difficult to turn down.

The chance to play alongside Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers under Xabi Alonso, within a squad built around emerging talent, is still viewed as a significant attraction.

We’re told that Chelsea also believe that once formal talks begin in January – and sources indicate they do have the funds in place to launch a mammoth bid – then they can outline a clear pathway and role that appeals to Scott’s ambitions.

That’s not to say Liverpool can be discounted entirely, however…

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Bournemouth will vehemently stick by £100m demand for Scott

Bournemouth, having failed to convince their midfielder to extend his stay, are leaving the door open for suitors to make their move.

The 23-year-old currently has just over 18 months remaining on his contract on the south coast and, given both the dwindling time on that arrangement, coupled with the sky-high fees that the game’s top midfielders are going for these days, the Cherries know that January, unfortunately for them, may be the peak time to sell.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have been monitoring developments closely since the impasse became clear. AC Milan are also known to admire Scott, yet sources have indicated the Italian club has zero chance of meeting the substantial fee Bournemouth are seeking.

Any permanent move is expected to require a bid in the region of £100m – the figure the Cherries regard as reflective of the market for top young central midfielders.

Until the January window opens and a bid arrives at that level which Bournemouth are prepared to accept, the race remains entirely open, meaning any claims that had appeared claiming he has already given the green light to joining Liverpool can be dismissed.

Indeed, sources insist that no club has been given a definitive preference by the player, and Chelsea are well in the race and will wait until the transfer period begins before making their formal approach to Bournemouth.

The Blues’ confidence rests on the belief that their combination of financial strength, young squad and Alonso’s coaching can outweigh rival interest once negotiations start.

Liverpool’s interest is just as strong and adds further competition, and is further fueled by Andoni Iraola’s desire to link up with the player once again at Anfield.

However, sources maintain that talk of any decision already having been made on a move to Anfield is premature.

With no new deal in place at Bournemouth and the valuation set high, the coming weeks will determine whether Scott stays on the south coast or becomes one of the biggest deals in January.

As revealed last week, Liverpool are very much keen on a January midfield signing, but are compiling dossiers on two alternative options, both of whom would cost considerably less than Scott.

Meanwhile, sources have also confirmed Scott has decided to move on from Bournemouth as soon as possible, with two reasons cited as to why he has spurned the Cherries’ offer of a new deal.