Alex Scott’s two reasons for quitting Bournemouth revealed as Chelsea, Liverpool are sounded out over instant £100m transfer

Alex Scott has rejected Bournemouth’s latest contract offer, and TEAMtalk understands it would have made him the highest-paid player in the club’s history, with the Cherries now facing growing uncertainty over the England international’s future.

Bournemouth have consistently insisted that Scott is not for sale, but sources now suggest the South Coast club would be prepared to listen if an offer in excess of £100million arrived.

Scott’s stock has risen considerably in the last 12 months. His England debut has only added to that, and we understand Bournemouth now believe his market value has surpassed the £100million mark.

Some of his admirers are assessing the situation ahead of the January transfer window, with his contract stance adding a new dimension to the interest.

The 23-year-old is currently tied to the Cherries until 2028, but the club have been anxious to secure his future on improved terms and have made several attempts to agree a new deal.

As we previously revealed, Bournemouth have even been prepared to include a release clause that would allow Scott to leave for an agreed fee next summer, potentially offering a compromise between rewarding his progress and giving him a route to a future move.

However, Scott has again turned down the opportunity to commit his future to the club, despite an offer that would have surpassed Antoine Semenyo’s previous record Bournemouth contract, worth around £150,000 per week.

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Chelsea, Liverpool ready to battle for Alex Scott

For now, Scott has said no to a new Bournemouth deal, and TEAMtalk has been informed that his decision to reject the offer is two-fold.

Firstly, his camp are actively carrying out due diligence on potential options ahead of January.

Secondly, we understand that the midfielder is insistent that the time is right to move away from the Vitality Stadium, believing he can earn that sort of salary and more by moving away and with his stock never having been higher.

Admirers are not in short supply.

Chelsea remain hugely keen on the midfielder, as we have reported, after seeing a bid rejected during the summer transfer window.

The Stamford Bridge club are being kept informed of developments and could consider revisiting their interest should an opportunity emerge.

Liverpool are also monitoring the situation, with Scott’s former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola understood to be keen on the prospect of a reunion at Anfield.

The midfielder’s quality, energy and ability to operate in central areas make him an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their midfield.

Bournemouth’s public position has long been that Scott is not available, and they remain under no immediate pressure to sell given his existing contract.

Nevertheless, the rejection of another lucrative offer means the club have yet to secure the commitment they have been seeking.

With Chelsea and Liverpool among the clubs tracking developments, Scott’s next move could become one of the major talking points ahead of the January window.

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