Liverpool, Chelsea learn pathway to stunning Alex Scott transfer as Bournemouth make release clause promise

Bournemouth are continuing to work on a new contract for Alex Scott and remain hopeful the midfielder will put pen to paper before the January transfer window, amid interest from Chelsea and Liverpool, TEAMtalk understands.

Scott has started the season in fine form, with his performances earning him a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England squad and further increasing interest in the Bournemouth star.

We understand Chelsea remain keen on the 23-year-old after seeing a bid rejected over the summer, while Liverpool are also showing an interest.

The Reds’ interest carries an additional connection given former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is now in charge at Anfield, although Scott’s performances have ensured he is attracting attention beyond that link.

Bournemouth remain determined to keep hold of Scott and have continued discussions over fresh terms, despite the midfielder having just under two years remaining on his current contract.

We understand Scott has so far rejected numerous offers from Bournemouth, leaving the club looking at ways to make a new agreement more attractive to the England international.

One option being considered is the inclusion of a release clause.

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Bournemouth open to Alex Scott release clause

We understand Bournemouth are prepared to follow the approach they used with Antoine Semenyo last season, inserting a release clause into Scott’s new contract as part of their efforts to convince him to commit his future to the club.

Such a clause would potentially give Scott a clear pathway to a move next summer, should a club meet the agreed figure.

That is viewed as an important part of Bournemouth’s strategy as they look to secure Scott’s future beyond January while recognising the growing interest in the midfielder.

Chelsea remain attentive to the situation after their previous bid was rejected, while Liverpool are also monitoring developments.

Scott enjoyed a fantastic 2025/26 season in which he established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet for Iraola’s Bournemouth, playing in all but one of their Premier League matches.

Under new boss Marco Rose, Scott has continued his impressive form. He has started all five of Bournemouth’s league games so far, notching a goal and an assist in the process.

For Bournemouth, the priority is now to reach an agreement before the January window.

The club are hopeful that the prospect of a release clause and the opportunity for Scott to continue his development at the Vitality Stadium can lead to a breakthrough.

However, if a release clause is put in place, Bournemouth will be powerless to stop Scott leaving should Chelsea, Liverpool or another suitor match it.

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