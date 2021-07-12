Manchester United defender Alex Telles has been offered to Jose Mourinho at Roma, according to a report.

With Italy star Leonardo Spinazzola ruled out for a the immediate future with a series Achilles injury, it is no secret Roma are looking for cover.

Spinazzola ruptured his Achilles tendon in their impressive win over Belgium and faces months out of action.

That has led to talk that Telles, 28, could be the perfect man to fill the void in Rome.

Calciomercato via Sport Witness report that “an intermediary talked about him with the Roma leadership and José Mourinho wouldn’t mind the candidacy”.

Of course Telles joined United in October 2020 after Mourinho had departed Old Trafford.

Mourinho though, as you might expect knows all about his countryman, who was a £13.6m recruit, plus £1.8m in add-ons. And, per the report, he is understood to be keen on Telles alternating with young left-back Riccardo Calafiori.

It’s claimed Roma and Mourinho would “only evaluate a loan with the right of redemption for the Brazilian” pending the return of Spinazzola.

Just what that prospective deal would look like is unclear. United though have reportedly made their stance clear on the player earlier in the summer.

United not keen on loan

According to Portuguese outlet A Bola, United have instead told the defender that his departure would need to be a permanent one. United officials are not willing to let Telles leave on loan.

For his part, Telles is reportedly willing to fight for his place, which is good news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

His fight though will be a formidable one. Luke Shaw has cemented his place as United’s first choice left-back after a superb showing at Euro 2020. Shaw fired England ahead in the final against Italy before they went on to lose on penalties. The 26-year-old also grabbed three assists and was generally a calm and composed figure in the England rearguard.

His performances will leave Telles with an uphill battle to improve on his eight Premier League starts last season.

