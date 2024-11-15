Alexander-Arnold maps out Liverpool exit with Real Madrid nearing spectacular double coup

Real Madrid could line up with two new full-backs next season

Real Madrid fully expect to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold AND Alphonso Davies in 2025, with a report claiming the Liverpool ace has mapped out his Anfield exit and a deal for the Bayern Munich left-back is ‘practically already done.’

The bulk of transfer action at Real Madrid is expected to come in the defensive positions in the next two windows. A new centre-back is being targeted for January following news Eder Militao has suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr), Castello Lukeba (RB Leipzig) and Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen) are all being looked at for January.

But according to the latest from Relevo, superstar additions in both full-back positions are on the cards for the summer.

Firstly, Relevo reaffirm Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alphonso Davies are the club’s No 1 targets for the right-back and left-back positions respectively. Both players are in the final year of their contracts at Liverpool and Bayern Munich and can sign pre-contract agreements on January 1.

The report claimed a deal with Davies ‘will be resolved at the beginning of 2025,’ thus indicating a pre-contract agreement will be forged. That would then lead to the Canadian joining Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer.

Regarding Alexander-Arnold, it’s stated Real Madrid are again determined to sign the Reds talisman via free agency. A winter window move has been all but ruled out with Alexander-Arnold hopeful of leaving in the ‘best possible way.’

The report clarified that means leaving Liverpool at season’s end and hopefully with a second Premier League trophy in the bank.

The report concluded: ‘[Real Madrid] is planning next season with Alexander-Arnold at the Santiago Bernabeu, but undertaking his signing in the summer.

‘In winter, although they do not rule out an attempt to sign him, they see it as practically impossible. The right-back continues to reject offers to renew from Liverpool , but he would like to leave in the best possible way, with titles and not in the middle of the season, which makes his signing for Real Madrid in January very complicated.’

Liverpool not conceding defeat just yet

The Athletic’s James Pearce recently stressed Liverpool have not given up hope of convincing Alexander-Arnold to pen fresh terms.

Writing in a Q&A, the Reds reporter stated: ‘the lure of Real Madrid is clear, but contrary to reports in Spain, Liverpool have not given up hope of keeping their vice-captain beyond this season.’

TEAMtalk’s understanding of the situation is Real Madrid have all but conceded a January transfer is impossible. As such, their focus has shifted to signing the 26-year-old via free agency.

From the Reds’ perspective, sources tell us Liverpool remain ‘calm’ about the situation, though are aware Real Madrid can and often do succeed in turning a player’s head.

Latest Liverpool news – Chiesa exit / Zubimendi transfer

In other news, The Athletic have stressed there is ‘no truth’ to claims Liverpool are ready to part ways with Federico Chiesa in January.

The often-injured Italian has been linked with a quick-fire return to Serie A, though those suggestions are wide of the mark.

Elsewhere, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool remain “big fans” of summer target Martin Zubimendi. However, Arne Slot isn’t the only manager full of admiration for the player, with Mikel Arteta and Xabi Alonso smitten with the Real Sociedad man too.

“What I want to tell you today is that Liverpool are still monitoring Martin Zubimendi on a constant basis,” Romano told his YouTube channel.

“It’s also true that there are two managers who are big fans of Zubimendi, apart from we know Liverpool and Arne Slot, what they already did last summer and they remain interested and keep monitoring the player. Mikel Arteta also appreciates Zubimendi and also Xabi Alonso.”

The Independent recently claimed Arsenal could look to sign Zubimendi next summer. Amid growing speculation Alonso will succeed Carlo Ancelotti at The Bernabeu, Real Madrid could also emerge as a genuine contender for the midfield maestro next year.

