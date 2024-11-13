Alexander Isak has addressed the rumours linking him with an Arsenal transfer and talk of contract issues at Newcastle United.

Newcastle secured the services of the Sweden international from Real Sociedad in 2022 for a club-record £63m (€75.8m, $80m) and since then he has proven to be an excellent signing for the Magpies.

The 6ft 4in forward has scored 40 goals and notched seven assists in 78 games and that has caught the attention of the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, and more.

Reports suggest talks over a new deal at St James’ Park have stalled and that has heightened the Gunners’ interest in the 25-year-old. Despite that, Isak has poured cold water on such speculation.

On the Arsenal rumours, he told Fotbol Skanalen: “Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season. There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle, and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else.”

When asked about his representatives allegedly being frustrated with Newcastle, he added: “The only thing I can say is that a lot of information and rumours often come out. Much of what I read is not true. So that’s about all I can say about the whole thing.”

Uncertainty over Isak’s future

Newcastle are said to be relaxed about the Swede’s future, especially as his contract with the Toon runs until the summer of 2028.

However, TEAMtalk understands there is a ‘major doubt’ that he will extend his stay with the Premier League side, amid links with a transfer exit.

Our sources state that Arsenal have identified Isak as their top transfer target as they aim to bring in a world-class striker in 2025.

The Gunners want to bring in more competition for Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus, both of whom are arguably not out-and-out number nines.

It is said that Isak wants to play for a team that will compete for trophies and plays in the Champions League – something that Newcastle may not be able to deliver with much regularlity.

An interesting 2025 lies ahead.

