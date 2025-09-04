Alexander Isak agent’s latest statement on Liverpool move proves Newcastle were only seen as stepping stone

Alexander Isak’s agent has spoken out once again on the striker’s record-breaking move to Liverpool, calling the switch “history in the making”, though the Sweden star has attempted to hand out an olive branch to Newcastle with a farewell message of his own.

The 25-year-old’s transfer to Anfield proved the biggest story of the summer window; the blockbuster £125m (€144m, $167.5m) switch eventually going through just before the transfer deadline at 7pm on Monday evening. And with Arne Slot eventually getting his man, the Liverpool manager will be delighted to have enjoyed a happy ending to the long-running saga.

However, Isak‘s move to Anfield remains something of a bone of contention up at Tyneside. The Sweden international was the darling of St James’ Park, having himself become their record signing himself in a £63m move from Real Sociedad three summers ago.

But the manner in which he forced his way out – effectively going on strike over the pre-season period – leaves a bitter taste and these Newcastle fans did not hesitate in calling out the ‘total rat’ after his move to Merseyside was officially announced.

Now his agent, Vlado Lemic, has taken to Instagram to offer his own thoughts on the player’s move – and has appeared to once again wind up Magpies fans by suggesting the move was worth all the pain and suffering.

Writing on their Universal Twenty Two account, Lemic posted: “The wait was well worth it.

“Officially, he’s a Red! It’s a very important moment in your career and in football history, and we are very proud to be with you in this new challenge.

“We are delighted to announce that Alex Isak is a new signing for Liverpool FC, becoming the most expensive transfer in English football history.

“The Swedish striker is ready to bring goals, power and a lot of amazing football to the attack. Welcome to Anfield, Alexander!

“From dreams to reality, from talent to greatness. Alex Isak takes the biggest step of his career. Joining Liverpool FC is not just a transfer, it’s history in the making and we are proud to be part of it.

“We are privileged to have played a role in the biggest transfer in Premier League history. Isak’s record-breaking move is a milestone that reflects his exceptional quality and the trust placed in him at the highest level.

“As an agency, we take great pride in standing alongside our players on their journey to success!”

Isak sends his own message – but saga leaves bitter taste for Newcastle

Understandably, Newcastle fans will not forget how Isak forced his way out and permanently stained his legacy on Tyneside.

Indeed, supporters at Elland Road on Saturday were quite unequivocal in letting the club know their thoughts on the player with a relatively amusing chant, which Leeds fans also joined in with.

And while Lemic’s latest statement puts the focus on Liverpool, the fact it reflects on helping the player on “his journey to success” suggests both the player and the agent only ever seen Newcastle as a stepping stone in his career.

After earlier dropping this somewhat unsavoury 24-word message while on live radio, the latest statement will unlikely go down well with their furious fanbase.

Despite all that, Isak himself has attempted to offer the Magpies something of an olive branch by expressing his ‘gratitude’ and ‘honour’ at playing for the club.

In a post on his Instagram page, the striker declared: “I want to express my gratitude to my teammates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs.

“It has been an honour to be part of the journey, from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”

