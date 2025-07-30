Alexander Isak of Newcastle is being heavily linked with a move to Liverpool

Liverpool have reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with Alexander Isak over a hugely lucrative contract at Anfield that will make him one of the Premier League’s highest earners, and amid a damaging new report that claims the striker has ‘gone AWOL’ to force through his exit from Newcastle.

The Sweden striker’s future is under serious scrutiny after he decided to skip Newcastle’s pre-season tour of Asia, allegedly with a thigh injury, but having made it clear to club chiefs he wants to leave St James’ Park this summer and take the next step in his career. And with Isak now fully focused on securing a move to Liverpool, speculation that an offer is coming from the Premier League champions has gathered serious momentum in recent days.

However, Newcastle are not going to simply let their talismanic star ride off into the sunset without a significant fight.

To that end, a report earlier on Wednesday revealed the astronomical bottom line they will likely accept for his sale this summer and why Isak’s intentions could ultimately force a move.

Now Liverpool‘s ambitions of shattering the British transfer record for a second time this summer have swelled even further after a transfer journalist claimed the 25-year-old has now reached ‘an agreement in principle’ over a huge contract at Anfield.

And journalist Nicolo Schira has revealed how much the Swede will earn if he completes a move to Merseyside.

He tweeted: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between Alexander Isak and Liverpool for a contract until 2030 (13M/year) + the option for 2031.

‘The striker wants to join LFC and pushing to leave Newcastle. Reds are set to submit a new bid to try to sign the Swedish, who is a main target.’

If Schira’s report is accurate, it will mean Isak will earn an estimated £250,000 a week at Anfield – more than double his current salary at Newcastle – which will be worth a mammoth £65m (€75m, $87m) to the player over a five-year deal.

The weekly wages of the Premier League’s best-paid players

And in another revelation that strengthens Liverpool’s hopes, a new report has stated how Isak has now gone AWOL to try and speed up his move to join Arne Slot’s side….

Isak doing all he can to force Liverpool transfer – report

TEAMtalk first revealed back on February 13 that Isak would be ‘very interested in a move to Anfield‘ with sources revealing at the time that it was ‘no secret that he wants to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies, which would be seen as an almost guarantee with Liverpool.’

Now with that move seemingly coming to pass and with Fabrizio Romano also revealing Isak only has eyes for Liverpool, the Reds’ hopes of a huge deal are starting to gather genuine momentum.

In light of Isak’s desperation to force through the move, The Boot Room claim Isak is doing all that he can to force an exit and has ‘gone AWOL’ from Newcastle’s training ground to help chivvy the move along.

Furthermore, they claim he has ‘told Eddie Howe he is working on his own training programme at home away from Darsley Park’.

The report also states Liverpool are ‘preparing a record bid’ for the striker and feel their offer will be ‘acceptable’.

With both Liverpool and Isak keen on a transfer, it will ultimately come down to what Newcastle will eventually settle on, and according to Romano, there is a 60 per cent chance of the deal happening.

Romano said on DAZN: “Look, for Alexander Isak, what I can tell you, in terms of percentage for Liverpool, is 60 per cent.

“It’s quite optimistic, but there is still work to do. Still 40 per cent to do before saying Isak is going to be a Liverpool player, but Liverpool have all the intentions to go strong for him.

“Liverpool already made contact with Newcastle two weeks ago. Liverpool are speaking with Newcastle because they would be ready to make a record proposal for the Premier League for Alexander Isak, so to break the bank and go for the player.

“The player is very keen on the move, the player informed Newcastle about his desire to leave.

“He is not considering Saudi or any other option. There were rumours of Man Utd, Arsenal – no. Only Liverpool.

“Now depends on Newcastle. If they want to open the door to this exit, Liverpool will be ready to make something historical.”

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reporter Keith Downie believes Isak feels he has needs to leave Newcastle for the good of his career and has pointed to a telling comment made by Howe at another recent press conference.

“Isak is frustrated that he was denied the opportunity when Liverpool made an informal approach. Ekitike, who was essentially meant to be his replacement at Newcastle, moved to Liverpool instead. From the outside looking in, that was another door closing for Isak,” Downie began on Sky Sports.

“Eddie Howe said something that stuck out to me in his post-match press conference after the friendly against Celtic. He said: ‘I am really aware it’s a short career for a footballer.’ That to me is something that’s likely been communicated to him by Isak or his representatives.

“I think Isak feels, having been at Newcastle for three years, scoring 62 goals and helping them win the Carabao Cup last season, he has done what he set out to achieve.

“Isak’s development has been almost faster than the club’s. I’m not saying he’s outgrown Newcastle, but he’s in a position where he is one of the best strikers in Europe playing for a team that doesn’t really have the opportunity to win the Premier League, you would suggest.”

A report at the weekend clarified the three real reasons why Isak wants to leave St James’ Park and Downie admitted much of it does indeed come down to the financial side of things.

“He is ambitious, wants to win trophies and feels he should be earning £250,000 to £300,000 per week. He’s not earning that at Newcastle, and he knows the other top strikers in the Premier League are earning that money.

“I think he doesn’t want to be denied the possibility of that earning potential.”

Isak to Liverpool latest: Trippier not panicking; major sale done; three to follow

Meanwhile, Liverpool have taken their first steps towards raising the capital for Isak by offloading the first of what we believe to be four major stars at Anfield this summer to fund the move.

And with Luis Diaz on Wednesday completing his transfer to Bayern Munich for the third-largest fee in Liverpool’s history, a number of Bayern Munich officials have heaped praise on the Colombian after he signed a deal through to 2029 at the Allianz Arena.

Despite all the noise around Isak’s possible exit, his Newcastle teammate Kieran Trippier insists he is “not panicking” over the striker’s situation and has expressed his belief that the Swede will play for the Magpies again.

In a defiant message in the wake of Liverpool interest, one does get the feeling that the media-trained full-back is simply toeing the party line over his teammate’s future.

Elsewhere, legendary Liverpool figure Robbie Fowler has dropped his verdict on what the “phenomenal” Isak would bring to Liverpool, while two sources, including Fabrizio Romano, have revealed the Newcastle striker has rejected a £96m offer from elsewhere.

Alexander Isak transfer timeline

By Samuel Bannister

February 13 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reveals Isak would be very interested in moving to Liverpool to play consistent Champions League football and compete for trophies.

May 22 – Fabrizio Romano reveals Liverpool have been in contact with Newcastle about Isak, without getting any encouragement a deal would be possible.

June 19 – Multiple sources agree Liverpool’s interest in Isak still persists and they could look to eclipse their record-breaking signing of Florian Wirtz.

June 20 – TEAMtalk’s Fraser Fletcher reports that Liverpool are considering making a £150m offer for Isak, who would be open to the move.

June 24 – The Times claims Newcastle are willing to break their club wage record to give Isak a new contract.

June 26 – David Ornstein confirms Newcastle have no intention of selling Isak and want to renew his contract, with the player happy after securing Champions League involvement.

July 12 – The Daily Telegraph reveals Newcastle are back in the race for Hugo Ekitike, but as someone to have in the same squad as Isak rather than replace him.

July 16 – Romano reveals Liverpool have told Newcastle they are willing to pay a record £120m fee for Isak.

July 18 – Santi Aouna reveals Al Hilal have opened talks with Isak’s agents over a move to the Saudi Pro League.

July 19 – Eddie Howe sends Isak home from Newcastle’s pre-season friendly against Celtic, confirming the decision was due to the speculation about his future.

July 23 – Liverpool announce the signing of Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt.

July 24 – Absent from their pre-season tour, Isak makes the bombshell decision of telling Newcastle he wants to leave.

July 26 – Howe says there is ‘no chance’ of Isak joining up with Newcastle’s pre-season tour at a later date.

July 28 – Sacha Tavolieri claims Liverpool have agreed a five-year contract with Isak.

July 30 – Nicola Schira claims Isak will earn £250,000 a week over a contract to 2030 at Anfield.